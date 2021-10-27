Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Acquires Shares of 19,000 Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Meredith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meredith by 18.1% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Meredith during the first quarter worth $116,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 14.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meredith by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDP stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.28. 99,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,782. Meredith Co. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average is $41.13.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. Meredith had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 47.20%. The company had revenue of $717.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDP shares. Citigroup lowered Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, raised their price objective on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Meredith Profile

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

