Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $429.53. 1,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,928. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $416.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.57. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $294.79 and a 12-month high of $433.22.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.