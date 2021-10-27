Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 0.9% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.53, for a total value of $27,559,769.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,348,783 shares of company stock worth $838,275,510. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FB shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Facebook from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.48.

FB traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $315.59. 661,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,240,328. The company has a 50 day moving average of $356.26 and a 200-day moving average of $340.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

