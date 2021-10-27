Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of VOO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $419.27. 212,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,086,219. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $407.48 and its 200 day moving average is $395.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $296.37 and a 1-year high of $421.53.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

