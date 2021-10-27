Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 2,268 Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC cut its stake in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned 0.21% of MeiraGTx worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.54. 1,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.22. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $22.22.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 325.94% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGTX. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, CFO Richard Giroux sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $26,091.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $520,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,300 shares of company stock worth $762,291. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

