Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC Buys New Position in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,437,000. Lyell Immunopharma accounts for 3.9% of Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $739,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. 30.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ LYEL traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,399. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

