DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.70-5.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.93. DTE Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.700-$5.980 EPS.
A number of research firms have weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a hold rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.27.
Shares of DTE stock opened at $116.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $122.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.18 and a 200-day moving average of $126.01.
In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
DTE Energy Company Profile
DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.
