DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.70-5.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.93. DTE Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.700-$5.980 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a hold rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.27.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of DTE stock opened at $116.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $122.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.18 and a 200-day moving average of $126.01.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.