Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $66.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,852.19. The stock had a trading volume of 69,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,083. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,508.48 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,799.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,554.37. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.12 by $4.87. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,070.12.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

