Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,349 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $72,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13,993.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $168.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $171.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMC. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.71.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

