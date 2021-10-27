Putnam Investments LLC Decreases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 949,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42,704 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $98,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Amundi bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,011,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after buying an additional 3,249,102 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after buying an additional 2,358,602 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $420,816,000 after buying an additional 1,381,907 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,204,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $1,702,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,429.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,521 shares of company stock worth $16,315,019 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $116.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.95 and its 200 day moving average is $104.98. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $123.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

