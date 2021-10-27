Putnam Investments LLC Has $63.03 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 86.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,737,842 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $63,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,262,000 after purchasing an additional 87,137 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $287,355,000 after purchasing an additional 520,573 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 211,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,026,000 after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CI stock opened at $215.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $160.37 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.14 and a 200-day moving average of $230.92.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.19.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

