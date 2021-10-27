0xBitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.86 Million (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $2.86 million and $842,715.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000847 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00050042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.30 or 0.00209122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00098027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “0xBTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.