NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.43-3.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.53. NorthWestern also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.960-$1.110 EPS.

NWE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.67.

NWE traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $56.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,400. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.12. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.00. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $50.75 and a 52-week high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $68,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NorthWestern stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,708 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of NorthWestern worth $12,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

