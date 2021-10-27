Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Hanmi Financial updated its Q3 guidance to $0.86 EPS.

NASDAQ HAFC traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $22.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,637. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $685.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hanmi Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,048 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,414 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Hanmi Financial worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

