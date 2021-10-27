Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Announces Earnings Results

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries updated its FY21 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $2.500-$2.700 EPS.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.99. 672,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,747,498. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

