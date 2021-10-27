CSM Advisors LLC Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CSM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,071,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,925,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $309,000. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Citigroup decreased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.56.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.26. 409,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,182,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average is $28.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

