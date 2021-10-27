eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Purchased by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of eHealth worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in eHealth by 592.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in eHealth by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in eHealth by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. 93.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EHTH traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $45.11. 1,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,328. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average of $54.88. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.69 and a 12-month high of $93.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 59.05 and a beta of -0.12.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.14. eHealth had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $96.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.65 million. Equities analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EHTH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

