NSI Retail Advisors LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

NSI Retail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 65,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 0.3% of NSI Retail Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,778,000. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 142,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 32,183 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,412,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 255,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after buying an additional 44,361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.02. 949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,432. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.69. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.65 and a 1 year high of $33.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

