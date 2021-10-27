NSI Retail Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

NSI Retail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000. Garmin accounts for about 0.1% of NSI Retail Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Garmin by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Garmin by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN traded down $11.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,135. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.35 and a 200-day moving average of $152.17. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $97.47 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.