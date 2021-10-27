WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,003 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in WEX were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in WEX by 996.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 28,916 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,647,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,185,000 after purchasing an additional 129,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,464,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on WEX. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.92.

NYSE WEX traded down $5.22 on Wednesday, reaching $187.15. 1,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.45. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $459.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

