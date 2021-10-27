Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Price Tops $136.93 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 27th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and approximately $59,308.00 worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for approximately $136.93 or 0.00232243 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,959.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $560.54 or 0.00950720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.60 or 0.00269005 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00032415 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003016 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000133 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

