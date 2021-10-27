Head to Head Contrast: Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) vs. Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Alector alerts:

This table compares Alector and Elevation Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector -989.97% -85.73% -45.70% Elevation Oncology N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Alector and Elevation Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector $21.10 million 83.56 -$190.23 million ($2.45) -8.90 Elevation Oncology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Elevation Oncology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alector.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.3% of Alector shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Elevation Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Alector shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Alector and Elevation Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector 0 0 6 0 3.00 Elevation Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00

Alector presently has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.90%. Elevation Oncology has a consensus target price of $20.78, indicating a potential upside of 156.17%. Given Elevation Oncology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Elevation Oncology is more favorable than Alector.

Summary

Elevation Oncology beats Alector on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. Its treatment targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. The company was founded by Asa Abeliovich, Errik B. Anderson, Tillman U. Gerngross, and Arnon Rosenthal in May 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.