Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Improvement in demand for railcars is aiding Trinity. The company’s leasing business is benefiting from fleet growth, higher utilization rates and increased services fees. Its measures to reward its shareholders is encouraging. Trinity launched a new $250-million share buyback program following the completion of the previous one. The company returned nearly $0.5 billion to shareholders through dividends ($69 million) and share repurchases ($405 million). However, Trinity’s operations are being hurt by supply chain disruptions, as well as labor shortages and turnover, partly due to which its shares have underperformed its industry so far this year. Additionally, increase in selling, engineering, and administrative expenses has the potential to hurt the company’s bottom line. Weakness in the Rail Products Group is also concerning.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.46.

Shares of NYSE:TRN traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.52. 3,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,553. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.98 million. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 98.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after buying an additional 122,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 88.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 37.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 346.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 217,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

