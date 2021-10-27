Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $42,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.35. 106,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,815,835. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.13. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $165.02 and a twelve month high of $237.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

