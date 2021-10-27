Haverford Trust Co. Acquires 46,713 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 461,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,713 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $23,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $224,915,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,025,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,335,000 after acquiring an additional 240,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 863,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,613,000 after acquiring an additional 35,750 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,922.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 595,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after purchasing an additional 585,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,340,000.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.47 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,758 shares. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.50.

