18,932 Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Bought by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.91.

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.06. 10,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450,132. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $143.02. The firm has a market cap of $97.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.05.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total value of $4,039,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,753,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and have sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

