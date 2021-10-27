Haverford Trust Co. Has $143.55 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 590,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,546 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 1.7% of Haverford Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $143,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 1,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.04. 8,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $226.15 and a 52 week high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at $264,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

