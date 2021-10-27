Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. Purchases 795,000 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,408,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795,000 shares during the period. Zynga comprises 0.8% of Providence Equity Partners L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $36,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynga by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,624,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zynga by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,070,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,053,000 after purchasing an additional 512,740 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynga by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,474,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,886 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynga by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,300 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,253,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $40,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,988.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 15,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $127,544.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,137 shares of company stock worth $1,075,014 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $7.45. 54,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,103,404. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -46.06 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.58 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Zynga in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.05.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

