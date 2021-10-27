Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Bought by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 200.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,272 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 23,544 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 160,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 52,050 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 388,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 100,459 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,205,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,671 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on RUN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist cut their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 7,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $317,530.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $3,808,805.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,669,371 shares in the company, valued at $78,360,274.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 156,346 shares of company stock worth $7,145,162 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RUN traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.05. The stock had a trading volume of 82,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,145,561. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.37 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.