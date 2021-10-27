Ascendant Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 32,500 Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Ascendant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,917 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 917.4% during the 1st quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,526,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,152 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,138,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth about $20,359,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,582,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $38.80. 38,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,401. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $40.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average of $28.16.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 160.00%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 5,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.46.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.