Ascendant Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Ascendant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,613 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $72,181.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $495,231.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,665.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,188 shares of company stock worth $4,228,057 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,572. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.95 and a beta of 1.86.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

