Ascendant Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Ascendant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on OMF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.15.

OMF stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.96. The company had a trading volume of 56,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.80 and a 200 day moving average of $57.39. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.