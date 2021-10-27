Fir Tree Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 780,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,789,000. Six Flags Entertainment comprises approximately 1.3% of Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIX opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 2.50.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $459.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SIX shares. Wedbush raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

