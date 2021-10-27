CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE CIT opened at $51.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.57. CIT Group has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $56.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CIT Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CIT Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of CIT Group worth $41,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

