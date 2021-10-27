Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Announces Earnings Results

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.93 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Shares of TPB stock opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average of $47.13. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $61.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.83%.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $41,431,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Turning Point Brands stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

