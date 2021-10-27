Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 35,360 Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,192,000. Vail Resorts comprises approximately 2.1% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTN. TheStreet raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.92.

In related news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total value of $60,180.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

MTN stock traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $347.43. The company had a trading volume of 577 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,626. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $227.34 and a one year high of $360.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.34%.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

