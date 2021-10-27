$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will announce earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. KeyCorp also reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.84.

KEY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.61. 64,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,076,130. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $24.57.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 36.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 128,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 34,168 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

