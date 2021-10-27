Capital International Investors Acquires 302,550 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capital International Investors lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 302,550 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,562,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 227,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $50,114,000 after purchasing an additional 34,430 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $268,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 53,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 96.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $240.72 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $243.91. The stock has a market cap of $156.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.25.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

