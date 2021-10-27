Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 25.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 549,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 189,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $30,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,734,430. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.24%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

