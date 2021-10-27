NSI Retail Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,195 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

NSI Retail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ES. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,128,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,300,123,000 after acquiring an additional 187,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,685,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,678 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Eversource Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,835,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,819,000 after purchasing an additional 743,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Eversource Energy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,931,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,420,000 after purchasing an additional 472,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,738,000 after purchasing an additional 155,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.73. 6,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,927. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.50. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ES. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.71.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

