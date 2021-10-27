Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.49

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.49 and traded as low as $21.41. Salvatore Ferragamo shares last traded at $21.41, with a volume of 3,762 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.49.

Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SFRGF)

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

