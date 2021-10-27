First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5,175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,315,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,843,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101,482 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3,696.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,140,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925,848 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 110.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,297,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,008,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,118,000.

LMBS stock opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.31 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

