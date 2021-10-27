Input Capital (CVE:INP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.86

Shares of Input Capital Corp. (CVE:INP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.86 and traded as low as C$0.84. Input Capital shares last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 33,870 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.86.

Input Capital (CVE:INP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.36 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Input Capital Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.

