One Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 12,549 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 294.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,549 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,992 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,343,000 after purchasing an additional 996,664 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,568,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $886,986,000 after purchasing an additional 631,999 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,601,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 365,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971,962 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.71. The company had a trading volume of 49,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,716. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.95. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.