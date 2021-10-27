Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.00 EPS

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.08 EPS.

NYSE ABG traded down $7.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,839. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $99.65 and a 52-week high of $230.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.25.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

