McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Purchased by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 100.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of McGrath RentCorp worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,379,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 102,108 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 616.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,837,000 after purchasing an additional 863,149 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 588,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,014,000 after purchasing an additional 50,616 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 565,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,633,000 after acquiring an additional 21,914 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGRC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.93. 781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,826. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $55.04 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.60 and a 200 day moving average of $77.70.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $146.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

