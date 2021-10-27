One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 697 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,870 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at $1,104,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the second quarter valued at about $3,353,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in SAP by 14.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in SAP by 26.7% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in SAP by 9.7% in the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,993,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,831,000 after purchasing an additional 176,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAP traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.89 and a 200 day moving average of $142.04. The company has a market cap of $177.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $151.48.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.71.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

