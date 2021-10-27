One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 88 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

One Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,868 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $34,535,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 216,288 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $24,833,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.3% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,614 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $42,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 16.2% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,641 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,776 shares of company stock worth $750,546 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.48. The stock had a trading volume of 42,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,364. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.10. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.87.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

