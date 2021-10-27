Komodo Achieves Market Cap of $127.49 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001675 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $127.49 million and $4.11 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.39 or 0.00256979 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.39 or 0.00105202 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.32 or 0.00128697 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000944 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003317 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 128,357,293 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.