Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Enterprise Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by 63.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Enterprise Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,608 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,101 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EFSC. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

